VP Sara banners PCCI’s 50th PBC&E

Even if she is considered one of the most controversial government officials in the country right now, Vice President Sara Duterte will banner the 50th edition of the Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) happening on 22 and 23 October, as confirmed by the PCCI on Monday.

The VP will open the conference and welcome the delegates, alongside the PCCI Board of Directors and Officers, PBC&E chairman Jude Aguilar confirmed.

Aguilar said this year’s conference will be interesting and nostalgic as it looks back to how PBC&E started, the role it played in shaping the country’s economic and social landscapes, and how it helped businesses to position and take advantage of new and emerging opportunities.

“This is history and I am honored to lead in this milestone of the chamber movement. We will be walking down memory lane, especially on how this conference has ignited the hearts and minds of the country’s business leaders,” Aguilar said.

With the theme “Embracing Innovation, Empowering Business, Enriching Lives”, this year’s PBC will deep dive into new paradigm shifts and global business trends that are disrupting the course of business.

“We have prepared interesting sessions and invited renowned local and international experts to share their insights on issues and trends that impact business globally,” PCCI President, Consul Enunina V. Mangio, said.

Further, Mangio said that one of the confirmed speakers is Kishore Mahbubani, a well-known diplomat and thought leader from Singapore known for his contributions in the fields of international relations and diplomacy particularly in areas of Asian politics and global governance.

Moreover, Aguilar said that over 1300 local and international delegates, including PCCI members, local and foreign chambers, business councils, international organizations, and government are expected to attend the conference.

The PBC&E is an annual event of PCCI that serves as a testament to its commitment to nation-building and prosperity. A platform for sharing ideas, forging partnerships, and creating strategies in pursuit of empowering businesses and enriching the lives of PCCI stakeholders, the community, and the country.