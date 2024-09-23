UST College of Education celebrates “Road to 100”

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) College of Education (CoE) celebrated its "Road to 100 Educ Greatness" during the College of Education Alumni Homecoming 2024 at the Thomasian Alumni Center on 21 September.

The alumni gathering was punctuated by performances from Jhedinne Mackyla Franco and Irish Suarez from the College of Education, paying tribute to the alumni who have carried Thomasian traditions with pride.

The alumni shared their successes and accomplishments over the years.

"We are all happy to see how you have been doing; not only in terms of your success in your career, but more important than that is the kind of person that you have become," College of Education Dean Assoc. Prof. Pilar Romero, LPT, PhD said in her speech.

The dean added that the presence of alumni at the homecoming serves as inspiration to everyone, especially students passing through the College of Education.

With the Alumni Association’s slow transition to a foundation, President of the College of Education Alumni Foundation Inc. (CEAFI) Assoc. Prof. Evangeline Timbang PhD encouraged attendees to join CEAFI in providing assistance to the students through scholarships, fellowships, and training, and initiating projects for disadvantaged members of the society.

"We also want to see that we are making a difference in the lives of the people," the professor said.