The Family in the Cyberage

The law says you should be spending time with your family.

If this sounds strange to you, it may be because you, lucky person, still exist in a world where family time is held sacred, and where one need not struggle to find that little window of time for those we call “family.”

These days, it is not just about parents working overseas and missing their kids’ growing-up years, but also about parents whose children opt to study or work and live abroad as soon as they are able. It is not just about knowing with certainty you will have weekends together, but more about trying to match your days off so that breaks and holidays can be spent together.

It’s funny how technology has made the world “smaller” but has “shrunk” time, giving people more “friends” and “followers,” yet depleting family connections.

It was Fidel V. Ramos of his morning jogs and fitness calls who instituted Family Week celebration in the Philippines in 1992.

A brief history on nationaltoday.com reveals that this ode to the Filipino family is held every last week of September.

President Ramos at the time must have felt that total wellness can only come from having a healthy family life — the core of all that we do.

The website notes: “The week-long occasion is recognized by the government and churches of the country and involves making a concerted effort to spend time with your family and build on your bonds. The previous years’ celebrations encouraged families to spend time together as a family, as well as acknowledge that family in the Philippines is deeply rooted in the Christian church that has settled in the country.”

Ramos at the time also “stated that he wanted the week to recognize the importance of family and the strength and protection being in one provides. He envisioned various authorities in the country encouraging citizens to use the week as a time to foster stronger familial relationships and reconnect with their loved ones.”

The support of the church was crucial in making the celebration a success.

“Since then, the church’s involvement has helped to emphasize the importance of Family Week, and today, the holiday is also supported by businesses, the media and all branches of the government.”

Also, Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 64 recently, “suspending work in government offices under the Executive branch from 3 p.m. onwards on Monday, 23 September, in observance of National Family Week.”

MC 64 is in accordance with Proclamations 60 (s. 1992) and 326 (s. 2012), which designate the last week of September as Family Week and the fourth Monday of September as “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day, respectively.