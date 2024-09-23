TB-free Guo transferred to Pasig jail

The custody of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo has been transferred to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory on Monday morning.

Guo's convoy traveled from the Custodial Center of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame, Quezon City around 8:49 a.m. on 23 September in compliance with the order issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 167, which is hearing her non-bailable case of qualified human trafficking.

Guo’s transfer last Friday was cut short as the PNP needed to complete several requirements, including her medical assessment and evaluation.

In a radio interview, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson, Jail Superintendent Jayrex Joseph Bustinera, cited the PNP’s findings on Guo’s health.

“In the medical [results] provided by the PNP, in the X-ray exam results, there are findings of possible lung infection,” Bustinera said.

Amid this, Guo was temporarily detained in an isolated cell along with other three patients suffering from tuberculosis.

“Right now, the only cell available is for isolated TB patients so she will stay there for the meantime,” he said.

The BJMP has conducted a confirmatory test on Guo to determine if she also has tuberculosis.

“Maliit lang isolation cell around 10 square meters, ang advice ng doctor ay iko-confirm yung findings sa kanyang X-ray and mag undergo pa sya ng Gene-Xpert testing, sa other test naman po negative (The isolation cell is small only around 10 square meters, the advice of the doctor is to confirm the findings in her X-ray and to undergo Gene-Xpert testing. But for other tests, she was cleared),” Bustinera said.

In an ambush interview on Monday, PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, confirmed a possible infection was found through her chest X-ray result.

“Meron syang konting colds at kanina sa hospital parang umuubo-ubo sya nang konti (She also has a slight cold and she was also coughing earlier),” she said.

Later in the day, the result of the Gene-Xpert laboratory test administered to Guo showed that she was negative for tuberculosis.

Guo will be housed in Cell No. 3 at the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory, which currently houses 43 persons deprived of liberty.