Tarlac ex-rebels receive financial aid

TARLAC CITY, Tarlac — Nine former rebels recently received financial assistance worth a total of P525,000 during the 3rd Quarter Peace and Order Council Meeting held at Tarlac Capitol Center here.

The distribution of assistance is through the continuous support of the Provincial Government of Tarlac and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 3 as part of the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) under Executive Number 70.

Both the ECLIP and the SLP is part of the government’s thrust in institutionalizing the Whole-of-Nation Approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace to help the FRs return to their normal lives and go back mainstream society.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Felecito A. Valmocina and Governor Susan A. Tap led the awarding with various government and law enforcement agencies witnessing the event.

Yap emphasized the efforts and initiatives of the different agencies in prioritizing the delivery of assistance and programs for these former rebels, showing her appreciation for their initiative in returning their support to the government.

Undersecretary Valmocina expressed his gratitude for the unity, collaboration and commitment of the different government agencies together with the law enforcement agencies that resulted in the successful delivery of government’s programs and services to the citizens of Tarlac.