Tara, Basa! tutors, youth workers receive aid

More than 3,000 college students in the National Capital Region have received financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

As of Monday, these students have served as tutors and youth development workers, conducting reading sessions for struggling elementary students and parent training sessions.

In a cash payout at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela on Monday, 500 college students received cash for their work.

A total of 2,857 tutors and youth development workers from Mandaluyong, Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, Pasay, Navotas and Quezon City received cash for their work from 20 to 22 September 2024.

Each beneficiary, from second to fourth year college levels, received P12,480 equivalent to 20 reading or parent training sessions.

The amount they received is based on the regional daily minimum wage rate, which was P610 per day from 1 to 16 July and increased to P645 starting 17 July in the NCR.

Querubin Ruiz Timogan, a Bachelor of Secondary Education student at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela, said he would use the money for his education.