SUPERSONIC FIGHTER AIRCRAFT ON DISPLAY

LOOK: This year's Asian Defense and Security (ADAS), a flagship event hosted by the Philippines, will include more than 200 companies from 36 countries displaying cutting-edge defense and security products and technologies. In the photo, the Saab JAS 39 Gripen, a light single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft manufactured by Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab AB, is being carefully installed outside the World Trade Center on Monday, 23 September 2024, alongside other defense exhibitors in preparation for the ADAS event which will take place from 25 to 27 September 2024. KING RODRIGUEZ











Copied