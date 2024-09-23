Second processing line slated for Binaliw facility

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) plans to operate a second processing line at the Binaliw waste facility by December, which is expected to further enhance materials recovery.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia shared his eagerness to oversee the launch of the second processing line during his visited the Binaliw facility on 20 September with Councilors Pastor Alcover Jr., Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella and Joel Garganera, and other city officials to personally inspect the facility, PWS said in a statement.

Garcia noted “improvements” in the operations, pointing out that (PWS) only acquired the facility from the previous operator with already three years worth of landfilled waste.

Notable shift

The acting mayor said there is a noticeable shift in how the operations are being handled now.

“You are also helping the city in a sense that we’re also throwing our garbage here,” Garcia stressed.

The acting mayor was particularly impressed after seeing the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) firsthand and learning about the planned enhancements, including the installation of the second processing line and the newly upgraded wastewater treatment plant.

He said he was looking forward to seeing how the second processing line will further optimize operations and that he wants to lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony once it’s completed.

During his visit, PWS officials briefed Garcia on the company’s transformation strategy, demonstrating how the MRF operates to recover and recycle waste.

Garcia also made his way to the landfill, where he noted the minimal odor despite fresh waste being present. He did not find it necessary to wear a face mask. He attributed this to PWS doubling its chemical spraying efforts to effectively control the smell.

He was also pleased to learn that PWS was working closely with the communities through the implementation of CSR projects, including a medical mission that benefited hundreds of residents in Barangay Binaliw.