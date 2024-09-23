Scrap, not just defer, motorist toll fines

The Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) decision to postpone imposing fines on drivers who do not have RFID tags or sufficient balances in their RFID accounts when using the tollways offers a temporary respite from what is an overly punitive measure. This delay to 2025 merely buys time and sidesteps the deeper issue: the nation is not yet prepared to fully implement a cashless toll collection system that equitably serves all motorists.

While the deferment acknowledges the system’s flaws, it doesn’t confront them directly. The tollway RFID system in the Philippines, as admitted by many operators and users alike, falls significantly short of global standards. Take, for example, Singapore’s Electronic Road Pricing system, a model of precision, reliability and efficiency. It not only ensures seamless toll collection but also dynamically adjusts pricing based on traffic conditions, reducing congestion in real time. Similarly in the United States, systems like SunPass and FasTrak have offered smooth RFID operation — but, and it’s a big but, without relinquishing the flexibility for motorists to pay in cash.

In stark contrast, the situation in the Philippines remains lamentable. The local tollways, to be blunt about it, are the ones causing heavy vehicular traffic — not the motorists whom the DoTr wants to penalize. Long-suffering Filipino motorists frequently encounter a range of issues, from difficulties reloading their RFID accounts to malfunctioning scanners at toll plazas. Compounding these frustrations is the incomplete interoperability between the two dominant RFID systems — Easytrip and Autosweep, which despite years of promises, have yet to fully integrate.

To impose fines under such an unreliable system would be fundamentally unjust, essentially punishing motorists for failures beyond their control and not their doing. It’s akin to holding them responsible for the inadequacies of the very infrastructure they’re forced to rely on.

Likewise, the push to eliminate cash lanes entirely, in favor of a fully cashless system, is both premature and tone-deaf to the realities faced by many Filipino motorists. It overlooks a key fact: That a large segment of the population still relies on cash for everyday transactions. In a country where digital infrastructure is still in its infancy, especially outside major urban centers, forcing drivers to go fully digital would deprive them an essential safety net.

Cash isn’t just a convenience — it remains a fundamental, widely accepted form of payment. To assume that all drivers are ready — or even willing — to adopt RFID technology overlooks the many who are unbanked, underbanked, or simply prefer cash due to its reliability and ease of use. Tollway operators and regulators at the DoTr and Toll Regulatory Board should not be so rigid as to deny people the option to pay in a way that works for them, particularly when digital systems remain prone to malfunctions and cyberattack.

This is not an isolated issue. Even in advanced nations like Japan, where electronic toll collection is highly developed, cash lanes are still available at toll booths, ensuring that no one is excluded from the system due to technological or financial constraints. These countries — Japan, the US and Singapore — recognize that inclusivity is key to a successful and reliable system, a lesson the Philippines must heed as it moves forward with its tollway modernization plans.

Rather than simply delaying the imposition of fines, the DoTr should seriously reconsider whether such penalties are even appropriate in the current context. The move toward a cashless tollway system must be gradual, deliberate and sensitive to the needs of all Filipinos. Scrapping fines for non-RFID use and insufficient balances altogether would show that the government prioritizes the well-being of its citizens over the convenience of the toll operators.