Ronald Roda is Grab’s new country head

Transport expert Ronald Roda has formally assumed the role of Country Head at Grab Philippines, succeeding Grace Vera Cruz, who now leads regional corporate strategy.

In a Monday announcement, Grab said Roda’s appointment reinforces the company's commitment to driving national progress through its services.

“My goal is to continue making Grab a true partner for growth, providing innovative solutions that benefit Filipinos across the nation,” Roda said.

“Together, we will further enhance the quality of life for our consumers and driver-partners, and strengthen the pathways for success for our MSMEs and corporate partners, ensuring that Grab remains a vital contributor to the Philippines' socio-economic development," he added.

Roda, former Chief Operating Officer of Grab Philippines, led the GrabCar business for over six years.

Under his leadership, Grab expanded from eight to over 200 cities since 2018, reaching millions more Filipinos.

During the pandemic, when GrabCar was temporarily shut down, Roda quickly adapted, transforming the service into a more reliable and affordable option post-pandemic.

In the first half of the year, he was instrumental in creating over 72,000 livelihood opportunities, bringing the total to over 270,000 since 2023.