Rice shipments finally pulled from Manila ports

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) confirmed that 300 containers containing sacks of rice stuck at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) and Manila South Harbor terminals at the Port of Manila were already pulled out by its consignees.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago, during a Malacañang briefing on Monday, reported that the rice shipments were pulled out at the said port last 21 September.

This was amid the pronouncement of Santiago that no port congestion happening at the said port, the reason why these rice shipments are staying in those said ports.

“We look forward that until the end of the month, all overstaying containers carrying rice will be taken out there,” GM Santiago disclosed.

In addition, he said the PPA and the Department of Agriculture (DA) would further improve their monitoring not only for containers carrying the staple but also for other produce and commodities such as frozen meat, chicken and onions.

In 2022, prices of onions piled up to P800 per kilo and the PPA discovered that some consignees were hoarding the commodity to make its prices surge.

Earlier, PPA revealed that about 888 containers carrying sacks of imported rice were not recovered by its consignees.

“This amount that came in, or apparently got a bit stuck, 23,000 MT, is a small part. However, if we look at the absolute value, this is still 23,000 MT. Again, we would like to extend our thanks to the PPA for facilitating this release,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said.

The DA earlier said port congestion was partly to blame for keeping rice prices high as imports were not immediately released to the market.

However, GM Santiago said that it is not their mandate to file cases against erring consignees who, on purpose, let their rice shipments stay longer at ports and wait for the prices of the staple to pile up in the market.

“It’s the Bureau of Customs that is in charge of that. We only endorse it to them after a 30-day clearance so they can dispose of it properly.” Raffy Ayeng