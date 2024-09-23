RA 12021 'fitting tribute to Filipino seafarers' — Sen. Tulfo

The passage into law of a proposed measure institutionalizing the rights of Filipino seafarers is crucial to further protecting their maritime needs, Senator Raffy Tulfo emphasized after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the Republic Act 12021.

Tulfo, who chairs the Committee on Migrant Workers, expressed elation to Marcos for signing RA 12021 or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers in a ceremony at Malacañan Palace on Monday.

He said the newly enacted law will serve as a “fitting tribute to all our seafarers,” coinciding with the upcoming celebration of the 25th Maritime Week and 29th National Seafarer’s Day on 29 September.

This year’s National Seafarer’s Day celebration, themed “Marinong Pilipino, Ligtas na Paglalayag,” is commemorated by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 828, series of 1996, by former President Fidel V. Ramos.

Tulfo, who was the principal sponsor and one of the main authors of the “Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers” bill at the Senate, thanked Marcos for showing his utmost love and concern for seafarers with the signing of the bill into law.

He also expressed gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the measure and to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero for pushing the swift passage of the measure.

Tulfo also cited the efforts of various seafarers’ unions, including the Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines, for their contribution.

“I hope this new law will properly be implemented to ensure that seafarers will receive the support and protection they need,” he said.