QC manhunt nets 8 most wanted

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced Monday that it had arrested eight Most Wanted Persons — including one at the District Level and two at the Municipal Level — in operations conducted by various stations and units.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan reported that the arrests were made by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) led by P/Maj. Don Don Llapitan.

First to fall was Jonathan Baltazar, who was listed as the No. 6 District Level Most Wanted Person and has a pending case for Sexual Assault issued by Branch 89 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), Quezon City.

The District Intelligence Division (DID), meantime, arrested Milnore Corpuz, who is listed as the No. 2 Municipal Level MWP of Alcala, Pangasinan and has pending cases for Murder, Statutory Rape, and Rape issued by Branches 77, 13 and 74, respectively, of the Regional Trial Court in the First Judicial Region.

On the other hand, the Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) nabbed Ariel Pait, who is listed as No. 1 Municipal Level MWP of Sierra Bullones MPS and a resident of Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, Novaliches, Quezon City. Pait was arrested for four counts of Rape issued by Branch 51 of the RTC, Carmen, Bohol.

P/Lt.Col. Zachary M Capellan, the Station Commander of Anonas Police Station (PS 9) reported the arrest of Ronnie Ilaya, the No. 1 Station Level Most Wanted for Lascivious Conduct issued by Branch 13 of the Family Court, San Carlos City, Pangasinan.

On 20 September, operatives from the Eastwood Police Station (PS 12) collared Mel Ciño, the No. 4 Station Level MWP and has a pending case for Rape issued by Branch 17 of the Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Antipolo City, Rizal.

The same operatives arrested two minors, aged 15 and 17, listed as No. 9 and No. 8 Station Level Most Wanted, respectively, on 21 September Both individuals have a pending Warrant of Arrest for Frustrated Murder issued by Branch 17 of the Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Antipolo City, Rizal.

Meanwhile, operatives from the Holy Spirit Police Station nabbed Christian Acayem, the No. 10 Station Level MWP and has a pending Warrant of Arrest for Robbery issued by Branch 230 of the RTC, Quezon City.

Maranan said the courts of origin would be notified of the arrest of Wanted Persons.

“We are committed to making our communities safer by relentlessly pursuing those who threaten our peace. These arrests are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our police officers,” Maranan said.