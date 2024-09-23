PNP Avsegroup marks 33rd anniversary

PltGen. Michael John Dubria, Officer-in-Charge, Office of the Deputy Chief, PNP for Administration, and Acting Deputy Chief, PNP for Operations, presided over the PNP Aviation Security Group’s 33rd founding anniversary held last Friday, 20 September at the PNP-AVSEGROUP Headquarters, Crash Gate 1 in NAIA Complex, Pasay City.

The men and women of AVSEGROUP, along with members of the Command Group and other important personnel, were led by PBGen. Christopher N. Abrahamo, Director of PNP-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), as they observed the annual celebration centered around this year’s theme, “Paliparan na Mas Ligtas, Kahandaan sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

The presentation of awards, which honored the exceptional AVSEGROUP units, staff and stakeholders for their enormous contributions to the unit’s mission and goals, was a major focal point of the celebration. The mobile changeable ramp system demonstration by the elite Special Operations Unit of AVSEGROUP, which highlighted their operational competence and specialized capabilities, was another noteworthy element.

In order to ensure the safety and security of all airports throughout the nation, Plt Gen. Dubria extended his sincere gratitude to the members of the PNP-AVSEGROUP for their cordial greeting and ceaseless work. Additionally, he commended the leadership of PBGen. Abrahano, whose direction has been crucial in preserving a secure atmosphere at the country’s airports.

As the PNP-AVSEGROUP celebrates another year of excellence and service, PBGen. Abrahano emphasized that the AVSEGROUP will continue to uphold the significance of unwavering dedication to aviation security, stating, “In an era where safety is paramount, our commitment to aviation security stands as an unwavering promise to protect every journey. Through cutting-edge technology, precise protocols and a vigilant network expertise, we ensure that every flight is secured. We are your PNP Aviation Security Group, dedicated to securing the journey for every traveler.”

High-ranking PNP and AFP officials, AVSEGROUP founders, members of the Advisory Council, civilian partners, stakeholders and other invited guests made this milestone for the PNP-AVSEGROUP even more noteworthy. Additionally, the anniversary ceremonies were streamed live on the PNP AVSEGROUP Official Facebook Page, enabling participation from the general public and other AVSEGROUP employees via interactive platforms.

Honoring the tradition of its predecessor organizations, the PNP-AVSEGROUP has been tasked for 33 years with maintaining the continuous functioning of the nation’s civil aviation sector. This obligation is celebrated every year. Despite the numerous obstacles the PNP AVSEGROUP experienced in carrying out its purpose, this event honors not only the passage of time but also 33 years of teamwork, steadfast support, diligence and the successful implementation of goals and programs.