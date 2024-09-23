Pasig LGU employees’ salary adjustment seen

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony that the notice of salary adjustment for local government employees is currently being processed.

Sotto added that the adjustment is in accordance with the salary standardization law and will be retroactively effective from 15 August 2024.

The local chief executive also encouraged local government employees to use their salary increase wisely, adding that the retroactive portion from last month should be treated as a bonus. He reminded everyone to spend it prudently.

Sotto also said that some offices had already relocated to the temporary city hall in Barangay Rosario since 16 September 2024, as part of a week-long dry run.

He reminded city hall clients to check the Public Information Office Facebook Page for updates regarding the transfer. While acknowledging that the transition won’t be easy, he emphasized that it is for the benefit of every Pasigueño and the entire city.

Sotto also stressed that additional announcements will be made and reiterated that not all offices will transfer immediately to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.