OVP offers free rides

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) offered free rides to commuters affected by the two-day transport strike that started on Monday.

The OVP dispatched “libreng sakay” buses to eight different routes in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao during the strike organized by transport groups Manibela and Piston.

Four OVP buses are operating in the National Capital Region and one each in the province of Cavite and the cities of Cebu, Bacolod and Davao.

In Metro Manila, two of the four OVP buses are currently plying the EDSA Carousel route — from Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange to Monumento.

Meanwhile, the two other buses are plying the Quiapo-Commonwealth Avenue route.

In Cavite, OVP Libreng Sakay Bus is currently plying from PITX hub to Naic.