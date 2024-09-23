Ouster plot vs Chiz denied

Senators on Monday denied an alleged ouster plot against Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero barely four months into his tenure as head of the 23-member chamber.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, who was rumored to replace Escudero, denied being part of the supposed plan to unseat the Senate leader less than a week before Congress adjourns the session.

“Any speculation that I will be the one to replace the Senate President is not true. I have no intention of doing so. I am puzzled and surprised by these circulating rumors that our Senate President will be replaced.

There is no truth to this,” Estrada told reporters in a press conference.

Asked if he had plans to serve in the upper chamber in a higher capacity than his current post, Estrada said: “No, I’m comfortable with the Senate President. The Senate President is doing a good job.”

He, however, admitted that he was aware of an attempt to oust Escudero, who ended Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri’s two-year stint as Senate President last May.

“I heard about it,” Estrada said, but stressed that no one had talked to him about a new leadership change.

To recall, Zubiri resigned as Senate President after learning that 15 senators voted in favor of installing Escudero as his replacement just days before Congress went on sine die adjournment.

According to Estrada, the 15 senators who supported Escudero as Senate President remain supportive of him. “I think the majority of senators are very supportive of Senate President Chiz Escudero,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Loren Legarda, the most senior of the senators serving in the current Congress, also denied a hand in the alleged ouster plot against Escudero.

“No idea, we are focused on our work, thank you,” said Legarda, whose name was one of those floated to replace Escudero.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, likewise, said there was no attempt to replace Escudero.

“No attempt as far as I know,” Pimentel said when asked about the alleged ouster plot.