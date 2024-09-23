Our national treasures (2)

A national treasure is someone or something of which a particular town, city, or country is very proud.

Ladies and gentlemen, while everyone seems to be busy preparing for the midterm elections, let us for a moment build our community of lovers of art, culture and music, wine, and good company.

As a true-blooded Capizeño, allow me to treat you to the music of the Philippine Harmonic Orchestra as I relate to the best of our recollection about two of the greatest national treasures of the Philippines from Capiz.

One, who excelled in his academic pursuits, graduating in 1913 as class valedictorian of the UP College of Law and topping the bar exam with a grade of 92 percent the same year, was elected first President of the Third Philippine Republic (1946-48); and the other, who wowed international audiences as an opera singer, became the Philippines’ first National Artist for Music in 1976.

I am proud to present in today’s column, the idol and pride not only of the people of the town of then Capiz, now Roxas City, but also of the whole Philippines for the honor and dignity that both achieved for the good of their country and people — President Manuel Roxas and Jovita Fuentes.

As told by the old folks in Capiz, “Both Manoling, as he was fondly called, and Jovita were romantically linked — some said it was just puppy love while others believed it was true love gone wrong. Manoling and Jovita were childhood sweethearts.

“The relationship had to take a back seat when Manoling was sent to Hong Kong to study. He later graduated from Manila High School and took up law at the University of the Philippines.

“Meanwhile, Jovita was sent by her father, Don Canuto Fuentes, to Manila to further her studies. And this was when Manoling and Jovita crossed paths again. For a while, Jovita lived with Manoling’s two aunts who were old maids. He used to visit them not just to bring lanzones to his aunts, but also to watch Jovita play the piano. Before long, the two began dating. The relationship lasted three years and ended when Jovita supposedly declined Manoling’s proposal, the reason being Manoling’s refusal to talk to her parents about marriage.

“Heartbroken, the two parted ways, with Manoling eventually marrying Miss Philippines Trinidad de Leon who was the daughter of Senator Ceferino de Leon of Bulacan. Jovita, on the other hand, traveled abroad and found international success as an opera singer.”

In 1928, Jovita recorded “Ay! Kalisud” for Odeon Records in Germany. The song became a Capiznon folk song that immediately evoked her name whenever it was sung or mentioned.

“The talk among the natives of Capiz, however, had it that the title of the song was a lamentation of deep sorrow for having been abandoned by your childhood sweetheart, so difficult to forget, and so painful to bear.”

When Jovita came back to the Philippines, “Ay! Kalisud” became a very popular folk song sung with guitar and violin accompaniment in many homes in Western Visayas. It became in itself a national treasure.

Capizeños and Filipinos everywhere in the world honor and revere both President Manuel Roxas and Jovita Fuentes.

On 15 February 2024, Capizeños celebrated the 129th birth anniversary of Jovita Fuentes, a Capizeña opera legend who, long before Lea Salonga conquered Broadway, had achieved stellar heights as a stage legend.

Jovita became the Philippines’ first National Artist for Music in 1976. She never married.

The next stellar episode of this column on Thursday will feature our living national treasures and their priceless works of art.

(To be continued)