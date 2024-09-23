OTS operatives intercept undeclared currency

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) intercepted an undeclared amount of P500,000 from a departing passenger bound for Japan.

Security Screening Officer (SSO) Ronnel Bustamante of the OTS discovered five bundles of 1,000 peso bills during a routine X-ray screening of the passenger’s bag at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The passenger was on AirAsia flight Z2188 bound for Osaka, Japan.

The OTS immediately reported the discovery to the duty Philippine National Police (PNP) officer, who coordinated with the Bureau of Customs (BoC). The passenger was turned over to the BoC for further action.

OTS Undersecretary Crizaldo O. Nieves commended the SSOs for their diligence in thwarting attempts to exploit the transportation system for illegal activities.

Nieves stated that SSOs play a crucial role in ensuring passenger safety and thwarting security threats at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Port of NAIA (BoC-NAIA) reminded all outbound and inbound international travelers to declare currency in excess of the permitted amount, which is P50,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency.

This reminder was issued after the recent interception of the undeclared cash.

In June, a Korean national was also apprehended at NAIA Terminal 3 for carrying Japanese money equivalent to P17.2 million, which was undeclared during a routine X-ray inspection.

The BoC filed charges against the traveler for violating Republic Act 10863, popularly known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, and Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) laws on cross-border currency transfers.

According to the Bureau, to import or export foreign cash worth more than $10,000 or its equivalent, and Philippine currency worth more than P50,000, travelers must declare the amount and complete Currency Declaration Forms.

In addition, the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Port of NAIA are implementing cross-border controls over the movement of money and other financial instruments in conjunction with the eTravel System, an electronic passenger record system that gathers information on travelers entering and leaving the Philippines.