OG SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL (shown in 1984) gets enhanced version

Actress Irma Alegre playing the title role of “Manananggal” in the third story.
The first version of Shake, Rattle & Roll that was shown in 1984, can be seen for the first time in scanned and enhanced version under ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Sagip Pelikula.

It is included in the list of MMFF's CINE SIGLA SA SINGKWENTA, which will be shown starting 25 September in select cinemas nationwide.

SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL 1 (1984)

Directed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal, Emmanuel H. Borlaza, Peque Gallaga with Screenplay by Amado Lacuesta, Jose N. Carreon, Uro Q. Dela Cruz

A young Janice De Belen as one of the victims in “Fridgidare” directed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal.
4K scanned by Marco Jerome Gatpandan, 2K enhanced by Mik Madalogdog-Pestaño.

