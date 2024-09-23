OG SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL (shown in 1984) gets enhanced version

The first version of Shake, Rattle & Roll that was shown in 1984, can be seen for the first time in scanned and enhanced version under ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Sagip Pelikula.

It is included in the list of MMFF's CINE SIGLA SA SINGKWENTA, which will be shown starting 25 September in select cinemas nationwide.

SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL 1 (1984)

Directed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal, Emmanuel H. Borlaza, Peque Gallaga with Screenplay by Amado Lacuesta, Jose N. Carreon, Uro Q. Dela Cruz