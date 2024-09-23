OG SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL (shown in 1984) gets enhanced version

The first version of Shake, Rattle & Roll that was shown in 1984, can be seen for the first time in scanned and enhanced version under ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Sagip Pelikula.
It is included in the list of MMFF's CINE SIGLA SA SINGKWENTA, which will be shown starting 25 September in select cinemas nationwide.
SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL 1 (1984)
Directed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal, Emmanuel H. Borlaza, Peque Gallaga with Screenplay by Amado Lacuesta, Jose N. Carreon, Uro Q. Dela Cruz
4K scanned by Marco Jerome Gatpandan, 2K enhanced by Mik Madalogdog-Pestaño.