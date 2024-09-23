Nuclear war scenarios (2)

Let it be clear from the outset that there are bipolar alliances — Russia-China and US-NATO, the Eastern vs the Western Mega-Blocs.

Nuclear response capability

The US nuclear response capability is dangerously centralized, complex and slow. It is designed to prevent accidental war. It needs presidential approval and input from his inner circle and requires a lot of conditionalities, making a response slow. This gives Russia-China an edge, unless the US makes quick radical changes to correct the situation, which cannot be done quickly.

Whereas, for Russia, it is quicker and simpler. If the nuclear command center is compromised, Russia claims that an automatic all-out response takes over, a very dangerous situation for US-NATO. The same is true for China, simpler and quicker. Democracy has its weaknesses and dictatorship its strengths.

There have been reports in the past of near nuclear war accidents, based on war games going live. There must be an East-West agreement or protocol to contain an “accident.”

Pre-emptive first-strike

will not work

The warrior’s logic is like a Wild West cowboy duel that whoever draws first wins. A pre-emptive first strike will leave remnants of the enemy’s nuclear arsenal launching a total response. A first strike will leave both sides completely devastated. Total nuclear war is therefore a WAR WITHOUT WINNERS, whoever initiates it.

Warrior vs civilian perspectives

There are generals in both the Pentagon and in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB in Russian) who are regarded by civilian leaders as “warped” and prone to instigate wars and to not foster peace. The wide gaps between the warriors and the civilian leaders are seen to be dangerous catalysts to war.

For example, the UK and France, as NATO members, recently gave “permission” to Ukraine to use long-range missiles to take out targets deep inside Russian territory, an extremely dangerous move. Long-range missiles have never been used before, only smaller short-range missiles. Russia will not take long-range missiles in its territory lightly. There may be massive retaliation, as this UK-France act goes for the jugular. And the response may also go for the jugular.

If the UK-France long-range missiles are able to take out critical Russian infrastructure and military installations, Russia will surely retaliate, not only against UK and France but other NATO members as well. The Fatima messages saying the war in Ukraine will spread is a reality now.

China and Russia are reported to have deployed stealth nuclear submarines and warships to the US Atlantic shores. Pentagon generals may still be thinking that the nuclear war will only be in Europe, and the US is “safe” from that war. Russia may go for the American jugular.

Ten safest places to be

in a nuke war

There are websites — wanting to increase readership — that give “the 10 safest places to be in a nuke war.” There are no safest places to be. Even New Zealand is not safe from the effects of a global nuclear holocaust.

Sudden total war vs

slow limited War

Nuclear war can be sudden and total. It can happen as we sleep, because those who wage war are doing it secretly so the enemy will not know their plans. Or it can be slow and limited, starting with small tactical nukes that may rapidly escalate to big nukes. Please read the previous StarGazer article, “The Dangers of Tactical Nukes.”

How far are we from a global nuclear war?

Nobody really knows the answer to this question. Are we close to a hair-trigger situation, or will it take time for a nuclear war to evolve? Are we on the brink, or is it too far away to even consider? There are too many factors and many secret things happening that the answer is really elusive. It can happen while we are all asleep.

How many will survive a global nuclear holocaust — three percent to five percent of humanity for the pessimistic? Or 20 percent to 25 percent for the optimistic? Nobody knows till we get there, if we get there during our age.

The thing is to pray hard and frequently, as most of us are fence sitters, helpless to intervene.