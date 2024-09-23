NBI nets 7 in Guo trafficking case

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago said yesterday that seven alleged cohorts of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo have surrendered to the authorities.

Guo has been depicted by some as a modern-day Mata Hari as an alleged Chinese spy involved in the now banned Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). The Chinese-dominated online gambling sector has been linked to crimes like human trafficking, kidnapping, torture and homicide.

According to Santiago, five of the wanted persons turned themselves in to NBI Central Luzon, while two surrendered to NBI Task Force Alice Guo. He said those who surrendered were incorporators of Hongsheng and Zun Yuan, possibly bogus corporations connected to Guo.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 167 issued warrants of arrest last week against several of Guo’s co-accused in her qualified trafficking case. Four of those who surrendered were subjects of those arrest warrants. The charges are non-bailable.

Santiago identified the suspects as Roderick Paul Bernardo Puajante, Juan Miguel Alpas, Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carren, Jamielyn Santos Cruz, Rita Sapnu Uyturralde, Rowena Gonzales Evangelista and Thelma Barrogo Requiro.

“All of them claim they were used, and that is their justification. We will know the truth during the trial,” he said.

One of the individuals who surrendered said the business was legal when she became involved and that she had coordinated with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

“I personally handled all the documentation and communications of Zun Yuan Technology, and I’m the one who directly talked with them (Pagcor). So there’s no way we’re bogus, or that I’m bogus,” she said, adding that she was speaking only for herself.

“The arrest warrants will be returned to the Pasig court, and we will wait for the commitment order on where they will be brought,” the NBI chief said.

Earlier, Guo was transferred to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory from the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Guo’s legal counsel, Atty. Nicole Jamilla, said their camp filed an urgent motion to transfer her detention back to the PNP Custodial Center due to alleged threats against her. The court has set a hearing on the motion on 27 September.

The Pasig court ordered a hold on the transfer pending the resolution of a motion.

The court order read: “The Chief of the NCR CIDG Custodial Facility, Camp Crame, Quezon City, is directed to hold in abeyance the transfer of the custody of the accused-movant pending the resolution of the subject motion.” The order was issued to safeguard Guo’s rights and ensure she was not deprived of legal remedies.

The seven suspects were arrested based on five warrants for qualified trafficking under Republic Act 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act), as amended by RA 10364 and RA 11862 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act).

The charges against Guo stemmed from documents and an electric bill found during a raid on POGO operator Baofu Corporation. Guo dismissed the purported evidence, saying, “I have yet to see a case where a mere electric bill could be used to support a human trafficking claim.”

In addition to qualified trafficking, Guo faces a graft case in a Tarlac court and a money laundering complaint with the Department of Justice (DoJ). The graft case has been transferred to a Valenzuela court.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said it has initiated an investigation into claims implicating a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief in financial dealings with Guo.

CIDG chief P/Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said the agency would uncover the truth behind the allegations made by retired Gen. Raul Villanueva, who claimed that the former top PNP official received payments from Guo.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigate these allegations and, if supported by credible evidence, will not hesitate to file appropriate charges,” Francisco said.

As this developed, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) assured that Guo would not receive special treatment.

BJMP spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera said they strictly adhere to the no “VIP treatment” protocol.

Guo underwent a tuberculosis assessment which proved negative. Bustinera said Guo will be held in Cell No. 3 with 43 other detainees.