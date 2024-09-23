National Teachers' Month: Bong Go supports thousands of aspiring educators

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Dr. Carl E. Balita Review Center’s Ultimate Final Coaching for the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) at the Cuneta Astrodome, Manila, on 21 September, to show his support for future educators.

Addressing around 5,000 aspiring teachers, Go emphasized the importance of education, stating, “Edukasyon ang susi sa magandang kinabukasan at ang kabataan ang pag-asa at future leaders ng ating bayan."

He acknowledged the hard work of LET takers and encouraged them to remain dedicated to their profession, highlighting their role in shaping the nation’s future leaders.