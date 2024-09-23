National Teachers' Month: Bong Go supports thousands of aspiring educators

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Dr. Carl E. Balita Review Center’s Ultimate Final Coaching for the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) at the Cuneta Astrodome, Manila, on 21 September, to show his support for future educators.
Addressing around 5,000 aspiring teachers, Go emphasized the importance of education, stating, “Edukasyon ang susi sa magandang kinabukasan at ang kabataan ang pag-asa at future leaders ng ating bayan."
He acknowledged the hard work of LET takers and encouraged them to remain dedicated to their profession, highlighting their role in shaping the nation’s future leaders.
Go also took the opportunity to recognize the contributions of teachers, especially during National Teachers’ Month, which runs from 5 September to 5 October, saying, “Maraming salamat po sa inyong dedikasyon at sakripisyo. Hindi matatawaran ang inyong papel sa paghubog ng mga kabataan at sa pagtataguyod ng edukasyon bilang pangunahing pundasyon ng ating lipunan,”
During his speech, Go outlined several legislative measures he supports for the education sector. These include Senate Bill No. 1786, which mandates the creation of mental health offices in public higher education institutions, and the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases teaching supply allowances for public school teachers.
As his speech concluded, Go presented tokens to attendees and encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams of becoming educators.
"Ang tagumpay ninyo ay hindi lamang tagumpay para sa inyong sarili, kundi tagumpay para sa buong bayan," Go said.