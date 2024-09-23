MICP launches 3rd CICAC meet

The Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) recently conducted its 3rd Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council (CICAC) meeting at Destileria Limtuaco Museum in Intramuros, Manila. The meeting was hosted by Destileria Limtuaco & Co. Inc.

One of the objectives of CICAC is to facilitate open consultation, best practices sharing, and fellowship between BoC and its industry partners. This BoC-MICP forum, entitled “Industry Partners Best Practices Sharing and Fellowship,” was chaired by MICP district collector Carmelita M. Talusan.

In her opening remarks, Talusan expressed gratitude to the industrial partners for their support and attendance.

“It is important to have this open communication to promote transparent and collaborative relationships with our partners for mutual growth and success,” Talusan said.

The meeting was attended by Director John Simon of the Administration Office, Atty. Maria Antonette C. Velasco-Allones, Undersecretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, MICP customs officials, employees, and various industry partners.

The MICP introduced the Association of Off-Dock CFS Operators of the Philippines, Schneider Electric Philippines Inc., Kryos Cold Storage and Logistics Corp., Port Users Confederation of the Philippines Inc., and United Portusers Confederation of the Philippines Inc. as the port’s new industry partners, as well as industry partners from a variety of sectors and institutions.

During the forum, Dr. Romy Lloyd So from BoC-MICP gave a briefing on the Authorized Economic Operator Program for Importers and Exporters. This program aims to create a dedicated customs cargo clearance lane and raise customs compliance rates to improve international trade security and facilitate it further.

Meantime, Olivia Limpe-Aw, president of Destileria Limtuaco & Co., Inc., the oldest distillery in the Philippines, said that the company’s relationship with BoC will continue as it has been a witness to the continuous innovations of BoC.