Maynilad fixes over 28-K pipe leaks

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) has plugged more than 28,000 pipe leaks in the first half, bringing the total number of leaks repaired to 523,111 since 2007 when it inherited one of the oldest pipe networks in Asia upon re-privatization.

Plugging these leaks enabled Maynilad to recover in H1 2024 around 198 million liters of water per day, which is enough to supply the requirements of some 198,000 people.

Maynilad aims to repair a total of 50,000 pipe leaks throughout its concession within 2024 — its highest-ever annual target.

The repair of leaks in the distribution system is a major component of Maynilad’s non-revenue water management program, which seeks to bring down physical and commercial water losses.

For 2024 alone, Maynilad allotted P791 million for active leakage control. The company has increased its manpower complement so it can deploy more teams to conduct leak detection activities simultaneously over a wider area and to speed up the fixing of leaks.