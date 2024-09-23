Manila suspends work for ‘Family Day’

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced during the City Hall flag ceremony that she signed Executive Order 31, suspending work in all city government offices from 3 p.m. onwards on 23 September 2024, in celebration of “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day.”

The suspension is in line with the nationwide observance of Family Week and aims to give government employees the chance to spend quality time with their families, in accordance with Proclamation 60 (s. 1992) and Proclamation 326 (s. 2012), which underscore the importance of sharing meals together to strengthen family ties.

“This is more than just a day off from work — this is an opportunity to foster stronger family relationships,” Lacuna said. “As a mother and leader, I understand how precious family time is, and this executive order reflects my commitment to promoting family values among our employees and the entire city.”

“For Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto and me, family time is important. That’s why, under Executive Order 31, work is suspended in all Manila local government offices starting at 3:00 p.m. today for Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day,” she added.

“Let us gather with our loved ones. Always remember that family is important, whether blood relatives or those who have been with us for a long time,” Lacuna said.

However, the mayor clarified that essential services such as healthcare, disaster response and other vital operations would continue.

“While we give our employees time to be with their families, our commitment to the public remains. Key services will still be in place to ensure safety and

well-being,” Lacuna said.