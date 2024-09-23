Mandaluyong welcomes Siquijor LGU

Mandaluyong Mayor Benhur Abalos Sr. and Vice Mayor Menchie Abalos on Monday welcomed a delegation of top officials from Siquijor province during the regular flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

The delegation was led by Hon. Dr. Mei Ling M. Wueezon-Brown, Vice Governor of Siquijor and included Town Mayors Richard C. Quezon (Municipality of Siquijor), Wilfredo Q. Capundag Jr. (Municipality of San Juan), Nale Vincent J. Masayon (Municipality of Enrique Villanueva) and Cyrus Vincent M. Calibo (Municipality of Larena).

The visit is seen as a prelude to the forthcoming sisterhood signing between the City of Mandaluyong and the LGU of Siquijor province.

In a statement, the mayor the importance of forging friendly ties among provinces to foster goodwill and extend help during calamities.

“We are glad and honored to be visited by officials of the province of Siquijor as it will be a good sign of having two localities forging ties and helping one another,” Abalos said.