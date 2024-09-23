Malasakit Team assists victims of fire in Misamis Oriental

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go mobilized his Malasakit team to assist families affected by a fire in Barangay Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, on 18 September.

“Sa mga kababayan nating nasunugan, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nakakabili ng buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Importante ay buhay tayo kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa ating ng Panginoon,” said Go in his message.

Go emphasized the importance of fire prevention and highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, the BFP Modernization Act, which enhances fire safety through improved resources and training. He also mentioned Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which aims to establish evacuation centers nationwide.

At the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, 17 families received aid, including food, vitamins, and sports items. Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, also offered medical assistance through Malasakit Centers.

“Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo, mga kababayan ko," he said.