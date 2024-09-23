King drops career-high 64 points, Converge secures third seed

Blackwater import George King dropped a career-high 64 points as the Bossing pounded Rain Or Shine, 139-118, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Monday evening.

King went ballistic in his final game for Blackwater, also grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double and shooting all 20 of his free throws.

King shared that he found his rhythm after converting his free throws early in the game.

"When I was at the free throw line tonight, I felt a deep sense of calm. But after hitting my first couple of free throws, J had a feeling tonight's a good night," King said.

Blackwater finished Group B at fifth place with a 5-5 win-loss record.