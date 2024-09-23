Javillonar hits ground running

Letran College big man Pao Javillonar hit the ground running after his return from a two-game suspension.

The 6-foot-6 veteran dropped 17.33 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.67 steals and 0.67 blocks in three appearances to lift the Knights to a 3-2 win-loss record in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

His best offensive game was against Arellano University where he hit a career-high 28 points in his first game back in the league.

Javillonar followed it up with 11 points and seven rebounds in their 77-62 defeat to Mapua University but he bounced back in their statement 71-69 win against College of Saint Benilde on Sunday with 13 points and three rebounds while also playing his part on defense by helping limit Blazers center and previous Player of the Week pick Allen Liwag to shooting only 5-of-15 from the field.

His impressive outings earned him the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week honors backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance for the period of 17 to 22 September.

‘We are locked in this season because we are motivated to do this for our families, for Letran and for our futures.’

The graduating big man said last year’s horrific 2-16 record motivated the team to shape up.

Despite being selected 19th overall by Converge in this year’s Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Draft, Javillonar believes his professional career will be determined by how he performs in his last stint with the Knights.

“We are motivated to do better after last year. We want to get back on track and restore the legacy of Letran, said Javillonar, who bested teammate Jimboy Estrada, Mapua rookie Chris Hubilla, Arellano’s T-Mc Ongotan and Lyceum ace John Barba for the weekly award.

“This season will dictate what will happen in the future. I am just focused on the present and what I can control.”

Being one of the oldest players this season, Javillonar said he has to be a good role model to the team.

“I need to be a role model because I am the team captain. I don’t need to score but I need to know how to guide my teammates,” Javillonar said.

