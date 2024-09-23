Hog-raisers urge tapping ASF vaccines

Hog-raisers in CALABARZON are seeking the approval of permits for commercial use of A-VAC ASF Live vaccines to be released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (PPFP) chairperson and AGAP Partylist Rep. Nick Briones said that such permits will save the lives of 3.6 million piglets to fattener, as their members have the funds to procure the A-VAC vaccines.

Briones said the FDA’s protocol hinders the approval of the AVAC vaccine roll-out to affected regions.

As of 6 September, pigs from 14 regions, 31 provinces, 109 municipalities and 472 barangays were hit by ASF, according to the BPI records, according to Briones.

“There are lots of hog-raisers, as well as feed millers suffering and still suffering. Some have sleepless nights because they worry that their pigs might be hit by the airborne disease anytime. ASF could turn them bankrupt,” according to Briones in an interview.

He said his group had already sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr., regarding the request.

For his part, PPFP official Fritz Chua said he was one of the many stakeholders who joined the vaccination trial, in which his pigs underwent vaccination testing.

Further, he said that inoculated piglets last 30 August in Lobo, Batangas have produced 40 percent antibodies, which proves the effectiveness of the AVAC vaccines.

“Another blood sampling will take place on 30 September, and if the vaccinated pigs will show 70 to 80 percent antibodies, then the vaccine is indeed effective. That is why by 1 October, permits for commercial use can be already released,” Chua said.

Last week, SINAG executive director Jayson Cainglet suggested waiting for six months as the World Organization for Animal Health has yet to approve a vaccine against ASF.

"We cannot wait for 6 months. Cainglet doesn’t even own a single pig, which is why he is not in the position to say that. He doesn’t know our sentiments,” Briones said.

He said even officials of SINAG and PPFP board member Patrick Ong signed a manifesto for the emergency and commercial use of the A-VAC ASF Live vaccines.

Earlier, Briones, along with other groups, asked the government to declare a State of National Emergency due to ASF to expedite the rollout of vaccines.