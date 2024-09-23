Grab posts Cruz as Asia strategist

Ride-hailing giant Grab undertook a regional shakeup that had Grace Vera Cruz, former country head, now leading corporate strategy for Asia.

Vera Cruz remains in the Philippines despite taking a regional role, ensuring a smooth transition and operational continuity, while continuing to support the local market and strengthen Grab’s partnerships.

Transport expert Ronald Roda took over the post of Cruz.

Grab said Roda’s appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to driving national progress through its services.

“As I transition to my new regional role, I am filled with confidence, optimism and excitement for Grab Philippines and our new country head.”

“Ronald’s dedication and deep understanding of the industry make him the perfect leader for this next chapter,” Cruz said.

Roda, for his part, said: “My goal is to continue making Grab a true partner for growth, providing innovative solutions that benefit Filipinos across the nation.”

Dependable hand

“Together, we will further enhance the quality of life for our consumers and driver-partners, and strengthen the pathways for success for our MSMEs and corporate partners, ensuring that Grab remains a vital contributor to the Philippines’ socio-economic development,” he added.

Roda, former chief operating officer of Grab Philippines, led the GrabCar business for over six years.

Under his leadership, Grab expanded from eight to over 200 cities since 2018, reaching millions more Filipinos.

During the pandemic, when GrabCar was temporarily shut down, Roda quickly adapted, transforming the service into a more reliable and affordable option post-pandemic.

In the first half, he was instrumental in creating over 72,000 livelihood opportunities, bringing the total to over 270,000 since 2023.