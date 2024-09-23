Go extends support to Pasig’s TODA members

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, provided assistance to transport workers in Pasig City, reflecting his unwavering commitment to helping Filipinos in need.

The initiative was conducted on Friday, 20 September, in collaboration with Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA) President Enrico Tolentino, is part of Go’s ongoing mission to uplift marginalized communities.

The event, held at the Chesont Warehouse in Barangay Caniogan, saw Go’s Malasakit Team distributing items, such as snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, volleyballs and basketballs to 69 residents, composed of mostly TODA members and some indigents. There were also select recipients of shoes.

Go, whose advocacy centers around improving the lives of those struggling with economic hardships, extended his gratitude to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) for their role in providing livelihood support.

DoLE representatives conducted an orientation on the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program, detailing how it offers employment opportunities to affected individuals. Senator Go highlighted the importance of such programs, especially in urban areas like Pasig City, where displaced workers from different sectors need immediate support.

Meanwhile, Go mobilized his Malasakit team to provide immediate aid to families affected by a fire incident in Barangay Sugbongcogon in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, on Wednesday.

Go underscored the importance of fire prevention measures in communities. As the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11589, the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, Go emphasized the need to enhance fire safety and response capabilities across the country.