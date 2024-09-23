Free school supplies in Mandaue City

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes disclosed Monday that all public elementary and high school students will be provided free school supplies by the next year.

Cortes told DAILY TRIBUNE that P700 million Special Education Fund for 2025 and P80 million of this has been allocated for free school supplies.

Mandaue City Treasurer Atty Regal Oliva confirmed such initiative saying “So, libre na ang school supplies sa mga bata in Mandaue City for next year. These are for elementary and high school students.”

The P700 million for SEF is part of the proposed P4.5 billion annual budget for 2025.

City Budget Officer Atty. Giovanni Tianero said the City is working on a P4.5 billion, of which P1.3 billion comes from the National Tax Allotment.

Aside from P80 million for free school supplies, P90 million has been allocated for the construction of new classrooms, P50 million for the installation of solar panels and lights, P35 million for school electricity and P70 million for a speech laboratory. A P60 million budget for Monday City College.