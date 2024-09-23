FAR FROM SATISFIED

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Perpetual vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — Lyceum vs Mapua

Mapua University is off to a flying start in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Still, Cardinals coach Randy Alcantara wants more.

Alcantara said he wants to see the fire and energy in the Cardinals when they battle the dangerous Lyceum of the Philippines University today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Despite coming off an impressive 77-62 win over Letran College last Friday, Alcantara asserted that they should jack up their level of intensity in their 2:30 p.m. match if they want to build enough momentum that they could use in their title run.

“Of course, let’s start with the energy and effort. The players need to be at their best,” said Alcantara, who drew a double-double performance from rookie Chris Hubilla with 18 points and 12 rebounds in their previous match.

“Lyceum is a veteran team. You can see that in their playstyle and we need to be able to keep up with them.”

Holding onto a 3-1 win-loss record, the Cardinals are currently in second place in the standings and could share the top spot with the College of Saint Benilde if they beat the Pirates.

But overcoming Lyceum will not be easy.

The Pirates are the third-best team in the NCAA in terms of fastbreak points with an average of 15.0 in four games despite the transfer of rebounding machine Shawn Umali to the Blazers and graduation of NCAA Season 99 Mythical Team member Enoch Valdez.

Against Arellano University last Friday, Lyceum, which holds a 2-2 record, delivered a sizzling running game as they scored 14 fastbreak points en route to a 90-86 overtime win.

Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan said to neutralize the firepower of the Cardinals, they need to locate and hold off their main gunners.

Aside from Hubilla, Lawrence Mangubat and Marc Cuenco also had brilliant performances as they dropped 13 points each while Season 99 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis finished with 12 markers.

“We need to locate their shooters and be aggressive on recovery. We must box them out also because they are aggressive in getting offensive rebounds, especially their bigs,” said Malabanan, who will be banking anew on the scoring prowess of John Barba.

“We have to stick to our game plan sir and focus on the things we control.”

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta aims to solve their turnover woes when it collides with San Sebastian College in the first game at 11 a.m.

After committing 20 miscues in their 73-67 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College last Saturday, Altas head coach Olsen Racela said they will analyze and try to find a solution to their errors.

Perpetual super rookie Mark Gojo Cruz is again expected to carry the scoring load after dropping 18 points against the Generals.

“We just have to take better care of the basketball. The games go by so fast that we need to focus on one game at a time,” Racela said.

“I’ll review the tapes and see how I can help them lessen their turnovers.”