Ex-Tiger joins MLQU Stallions

The Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU) made a recruiting coup when it tapped Carlos Fenequito as head of its sports program ahead of the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU).

Fenequito said the appointment was formalized last week, putting him on board by the time the Stallions compete in the league’s 22nd season that will open on 14 October at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The 39-year-old Fenequito is coming in with solid experience.

He played a crucial role for University of Santo Tomas (UST) men’s basketball team during its title runs in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines from 2007 to 2009.

After his playing career, he coached college students during the annual UST Thomasian Goodwill Games while running his grassroots basketball academy, Tigers Basketball.

Fenequito said he is thrilled to share his expertise with the Stallions.

“I am really grateful for this opportunity,” said Fenequito, who was recruited by MLQU’s vice president for Academic Affairs John Joseph T. Fernandez to be part of their sports program.

“Now being the sports head of MLQU, I have to be firm and know how to get along with everybody.”

Aside from basketball, MLQU will also be joining other sports like volleyball, cheerleading, athletics, table tennis, badminton, chess, swimming, taekwondo, billiards, hip-hop dancing, dance sports, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball and handball.