Evangelista, Santor clinch MOS awards

Junior standouts Aishel Evangelista of Betta Caloocan Swim Team and Patricia Mae Santor closed out their respective campaign on high note to emerge as Most Outstanding Swimmers (MOS) in their age class at the close of the “Go Full Speedo” Swim Series Long Course Swimming Meet Leg 1 on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Aquatic Center in Manila.

The 14-year-old Evangelista, a Grade 10 student at University of Santo Tomas (UST), dominated the boys’ 800-meter freestyle after clocking nine minutes and 01.32 seconds against Joaquin de Castro of Ilustre East (9:45.24) and Marc Chua of Xavier School (10:12.60) to hike his gold medal haul to five in the two-day competition organized by the Philippine Aquatics Inc.

Evangelista, a member of the National Team in the Asian Age Group Championships last February in New Clark City, also topped the 200m individual medley in 2:18.45, 50m breaststroke in 33.38 seconds, 100m freestyle in 57.64 seconds and 50m backstroke in 31.77 seconds.

The 16-year-old Santor of Ilustre East Swim matched Evangelista’s medal haul with victories in the 800m freestyle (10:05.25) and 200m freestyle (2:24.30) and claimed the MOS award in her aged class.

The UST Senior High student previously won the 200m IM (2:31.22), 200m breaststroke (2:50.68), and 100m freestyle (1:02.80).

Makoto Nakamura of S’Ace Seahawks and North Cotabato phenom Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig of Midsayap Pirates also emerged as MOS in the girls’ 11-yrs and 18-yrs, old class, respectively with four and three gold medals on their chests.

Makoto claimed the 800m free (10:29.86), 200m fly (2:47.39), 200m IM (2:45.64) and 50m breast (40.27), while Talosig, 18, delivered anew in the 800m free clocking 9:44.96 to add to her previous victories in the 200m IM (2:33.32), 100m free (1:01.80).