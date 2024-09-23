DSWD kicks off ‘Project Resolve’ at Navotas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-National Capital Region (DSWD-NCR) officially launched Project RESOLVE in Navotas on Monday, marking a significant step forward in the city’s disaster response and management capabilities.

Project RESOLVE is an innovative web-based application designed to centralize and streamline disaster-related processes. The launch was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DSWD-NCR, led by regional director Atty. Michael Joseph Lorico and the city government led by Mayor John Rey Tiangco.

“With Project RESOLVE, we are strengthening our capacity to protect the people of Navotas. This program ensures that our disaster response will be more timely, organized, and effective,” Tiangco said during his speech.

Project RESOLVE is expected to enhance collaboration among government agencies, local government units, other stakeholders, and volunteers. Its centralized platform allows for real-time tracking of disaster events, resource allocation and volunteer mobilization, ultimately ensuring a more efficient disaster response system.