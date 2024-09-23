‘Coraline’ returns to theaters in remastered 3D after 15 years

In 2009, Coraline, directed by Henry Selick and based on Neil Gaiman’s novella, captivated audiences with its dark storytelling and innovative stop-motion animation. Fifteen years later, it’s still significant and returning to theaters worldwide in a remastered 3D version. In the Philippines, you can see it exclusively at Robinsons Movieworld until 30 September.

Coraline follows a young girl (voiced by Dakota Fanning) who finds a secret door in her new home leading to a better but dangerous alternate reality. Her fake parents try to keep her there, forcing Coraline to use her resourcefulness and bravery to save her family and return home. The story explores themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and the risks of escapism, making it a timeless classic.

Laika, founded by Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his son Travis Knight, brought Coraline to life as their first project despite the movie industry’s skepticism about stop-motion films. Henry Selick, known for The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach, directed and wrote the screenplay. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the novella, had discussed a film adaptation with Selick while finishing the book. Japanese illustrator Tadahiro Uesugi contributed to the unique visuals, while composer Bruno Coulais created a haunting score with gibberish lyrics and whispering sounds, enhancing the film’s fantastical yet dangerous atmosphere.

Aside from Fanning’s, Coraline features the voices of Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr. and Ian McShane.

The film grossed $16.85 million in its opening weekend in the US in 2009, when it ranked third at the box office. It made an additional $15 million on its second weekend. During Coraline’s rerelease on 14 August 2023, it grossed over $7 million in four days.