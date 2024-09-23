Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson to save Christmas in holiday film ‘Red One’

Johnson reunites with Jake Kasdan, the director of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017) and "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019).

Meanwhile, other members of the cast include Lucy Liu (Zoe), Kiernan Shipka (Grýla), Bonnie Hunt (Mrs. Claus), Kristofer Hivju (Krampus), and J.K. Simmons (Santa Claus).

The Rock is famous for his other action-comedy movies like "Red Notice" and "Central Intelligence" while Evans has proven his acting career in his role as "Captain America".

"Red One" debuts only in theaters on 15 November and will eventually premiere on Prime Video.