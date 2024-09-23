Child molester behind bars

Authorities reported that a 53-year-old man was arrested in Valenzuela City for sexually abusing his niece.

The suspect was nabbed at Morning Ville in Barangay Canumay last Friday, 20 September, according to P/Capt. Joan De Leon.

The suspect, who was the victim’s uncle, was arrested by personnel of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of Valenzuela City Police Station by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Mateo Altarejos of Branch 16 for Acts of Lasciviousness concerning Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610.

The arrest warrant was issued last Friday.

Reports said that the crime took place when the victim was under the custody of her father and the victim reported the heinous act to her mother, which led to the report to the authorities.