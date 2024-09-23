CELEBS ON IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY

JUDY ANN SANTOS

“Hindi ako nakakaramdam ng pagod, more so there’s time management. Importante ‘yung time management and ‘yung support mo with your partner. Syempre, sisiguraduhin mo that you spend time with your kids, each one of them, kasi ang mga anak namin five years apart ang pagitan ng bawat isa sa kanila (I don’t feel tired, more so because there’s time management. Time management is important, and so is the support from your partner. Of course, you make sure to spend time with your kids, each one of them, because our children are five years apart in age).

“So, iba-iba talaga sila ng level ng pag-iisip, iba-iba rin sila ng mga problema sa buhay. Actually, spending quality time talaga... nagdi-date si Ryan at saka Lucho, nagdi-date si Ryan at saka si Yohan. Kami rin ni Yohan nagdi-date kami. Those are memories na hindi mo mabibili sa Toy Kingdom, na hindi mo rin mabibili sa mga apps, hindi sila online. It’s a memory that you create with your family na hindi mananakaw. So, napaka-importante sa akin ‘yun (They really have different levels of thinking, and each of them has their own life challenges. Actually, spending quality time is important... Ryan and Lucho go on dates, Ryan and Yohan also go on dates. Yohan and I go on dates as well. Those are memories you can’t buy at Toy Kingdom or through apps, they’re not online. It’s a memory you create with your family that can’t be stolen. So, that’s very important to me).”