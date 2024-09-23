BDO Capital garners investment bank plum

BDO Capital & Investment Corp. (BDO Capital), the investment unit of the universal bank, was recognized as the Philippines’ Corporate and Investment Bank of the Year for the 7th year in a row at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards 2024 in Singapore.

The firm is engaged in high-value acquisitions and project finance transactions, leveraging the strong balance sheet of its parent bank.

BDO Capital has continued to provide outstanding advisory services to its clients and has prioritized digital transformation and business continuity, improving client coverage and market presence.

This strategic approach has enabled BDO Capital to secure engagements from both new and repeat clients as the market recovers.

BDO Capital remains focused on leading in debt capital markets and selectively pursuing public and private equity transactions.

With a comprehensive suite of products that includes investment banking, stock brokerage and commercial banking, BDO Capital has attracted significant client engagements and built a robust transaction pipeline cementing its leadership in the investment banking sector.

In addition to this recognition, BDO Capital received the Project Infrastructure Finance Deal of the Year award as it played a key role in financing the MRT-7 Project, a 22-kilometer Metro Rail Transit system set to significantly ease congestion on Metro Manila’s roads.

Slated for completion in 2025, MRT-7 is expected to serve up to 850,000 passengers daily, boosting economic growth along its route.

The MRT-7 Project Finance loan, the largest-ever peso-denominated syndicated term loan in the Philippines, amounted to P100 billion.