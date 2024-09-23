All-Aussie Ripper captures LIV title

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Cam Smith’s Ripper won the LIV Golf Team Championship on Sunday, the all-Australian squad defeating Dustin Johnson’s all-American 4Aces and Iron Heads by three strokes.

Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, birdied three of the last six holes to fire a four-under par 68 at Maridoe Golf Club in suburban Dallas.

That gave Ripper a team total of 11-under par 277 with 4Aces and Kevin Na’s Iron Heads sharing second on 280 and Legion XIII, playing without captain Jon Rahm, fourth on 282.

The Aussies denied 4Aces a second team title in three seasons and doomed a worst-to-first bid for Iron Heads, who finished last in the LIV season team standings.

Justin Herbert birdied four of his last five holes to shoot 69 for Ripper with Marc Leishman and Matt Jones both on 70.

“It’s so good not only for great golfers but they’re better people and I think that’s what being a Ripper is all about,” Smith said shortly after his teammates doused him in champagne on the 18th green.

“To have those guys out there today to lean on, there was something telling me that we were going to be alright.”

The stroke-play final saw the scores of all four players counting to the team total after a shotgun start.

Ripper, 4Aces and Iron Heads were tied for the lead at 8-under as the captains final group, which began at the first hole, reached the 16th tee.

Jones birdied the par-5 second to lift Ripper one ahead at 9-under while Na made bogey at 16 and Scott Vincent closed with a birdie at the third to keep the Iron Heads one adrift.

Harold Varner III closed with a long birdie putt at the first to lift 4Aces level with Ripper but Herbert answered on the same hole moments later with an eight-foot birdie to put Ripper back on top at 10-under.

Smith birdied the par-5 17th to give the Aussies a two-stroke lead and when Johnson found the water off the 18th tee, the outcome was all-but settled, Smith finishing off the triumph with a par minutes later.