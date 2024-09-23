Activation ceremony for 2 PA reserve companies

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Nueva Ecija --- The Reserve Command of the Philippine Army (PA) held a Unit Activation Ceremony for two ready reserve companies at the 7ID Covered Court here on Sunday.

According to ResCom PA Commander Major General Romulo Manuel Jr., the 1st (Nueva Ecija) Ready Reserve Signal Company and 1st (Tarlac) Ready Reserve Engineering Construction Company were activated under the 3rd Regional Community Defense Group.

The Activation Ceremony was attended by the Officers and Enlisted Reserve of the 3rd Regional Community Defense Group led by Colonel Vicente de Ocampo, 3rd RCDG Director.

In his message, Manuel emphasized that the activation of the two companies is a significant step toward enhancing the operational capabilities and ensuring that they are ready to respond to any situation in times of peace and conflict.

“These units will be the base for the expansion of our army signal regiment, and the base for the expansion of the first engineering brigade and based on our program, we will administer the specialization that will be handled by the respective specialty enabler,” Manuel said.

Further, he extended his appreciation to all reservists who answered the call to serve our country through active participation and enlistment in the reserve force of the Philippine Army.