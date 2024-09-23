26-year-old feud settled in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A 26-year-old political conflict between the families of former Banguingui, Basilan Mayor Hadji Wahid Sahidulla and Tabuan Lasa, Basilan Vice Mayor Isnirul S. Ahalul was amicably settled by the military, bringing an end to tensions that originated in 1998.

101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen Alvin V. Luzon said yesterday a Peace Covenant signing between Hadji Wahid Sahidulla, the former mayor of Banguingui town, and Vice Mayor Isnirul S. Ahalul of Tabuan Lasa, was sealed on Friday marking the end of their 26-year-old family feud that started in 1998.

According to Luzon, a meaningful program was also held at the Banguingui town hall highlighting both municipalities' commitment to a future of peace and cooperation, ensuring the development and stability of their communities.

During their messages, both Hadji Sahidulla and Ahalul reflected on the past, acknowledging the pain and loss caused by their long-standing dispute as they expressed their deep commitment to peace and cooperation moving forward, recognizing the event as a turning point in their families’ histories.

Basilan Gov. Jim Hataman Salliman during the program emphasized the vital role of peace in the development of both towns in Basilan province.

Gov. Salliman also acknowledged the importance of ending longstanding conflicts and fostering unity for future generations.

Brig. Gen. Luzon advised the two leaders to focus on the values of reconciliation, peace and cooperation.

The military chief in the province said “As in the military, we advocate unity, love, and respect through a culture of dialogue and understanding.”

The Basilan Police Provincial Director P/Col. Cerrazid A. Umabong pledged the continued support of law enforcement in maintaining peace and order in Banguingui town.