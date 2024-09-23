2 busted for transporting P6M marijuana in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY—Two men were arrested at a checkpoint in Barangay Lubuagan, Kalinga for transporting illegal marijuana valued at over P6 million on the afternoon of 22 September 2024.

Personnel from the Kalinga Police Provincial Office (KPPO), Police Regional Office Cordillera, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera were conducting a checkpoint operation as part of their peace and order duties. The police flagged down the suspects' vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found suspicious bags on the passenger side. Upon further inspection, they discovered 50 marijuana bricks and a tubular package of dried marijuana leaves and stalks wrapped in transparent plastic. The contraband weighed a total of 51 kilos, valued at P6,120,000.

The suspects will face criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.