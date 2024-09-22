Zóbel exhibit jolts attendees to explore the past for the future

Upon his return to the Philippines, he dedicated time to his chosen craft, as he explored the movement with Filipino modernists. While he even dabbled in other genres, he immersed himself to the identification of the trademark Filipino artistic expression.

In later years, Zóbel singularly pursued art and was a sterling and supportive patron of such a scene through the preservation of Filipino modern art. Most of the collection is part of the Ateneo Art Gallery, a depository he founded.

Back at the more-than-just-an-exhibit, I was surrounded — make it engulfed — by well-treasured paintings, never-seen-before sketches, personal scribbles on notebooks, and priceless photographs of old.

We were touched by the Rural Philippine Hut, Manila (1951), a colored ink and watercolor sketch of one of our traditional homes, for Zobel was not one to forget his roots. Another interesting sketch was The dancer by Degas (1973), which reflected his studies on ballerinas through the masterpieces of the old master. We noticed he poured effort into the anatomy and angles of a singular pose to ensure he could portray it from any possible view.

A curious piece was Still Life, Variation II (1953), one of his first forays into the field, where he familiarized himself with the creation of an old master, Juan Sanchez Cotan, whose works are still exhibited at the San Diego Museum of Art.

Six paintings in a series, The Futbol was abstract depictions of the sport, where blurred forms took to the pitch. The artist did away with harsh, bold strokes and opted for a softer approach. Football is considered as Spain’s national sport, and its popularity is evident. We were blessed to be touring Asturias during the Euro 2024 season. And every time the national team played, it felt like a Pacquiao boxing match here in our country, the streets were entirely empty!