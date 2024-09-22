Young lifters earn AWF’s nod

The Philippines’ seven-medal haul in the International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships in Leon, Spain left everybody impressed.

Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) president Mohamed Yousef Al Mana was one of them.

National team coach Gregorio Colonia told DAILY TRIBUNE that Al Mana personally congratulated them after the Philippines won four gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal in the competition.

“Out of 78 countries, we were able to get four golds, two silvers and a bronze. The AWF president even congratulated us,” Colonia said.

“This is our best performance so far here,” he added.

Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan contributed greatly in this competition, getting two gold medals and a silver medal each in the women’s 45-kilogram and 49-kg, respectively.

Jhodie Peralta also added a bronze medal in the women’s 55-kg event after 85 kgs in the snatch.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said this competition is a proving ground for aspiring weightlifters as they target berths in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He also said having these athletes constantly compete overseas is the only way for them to improve.

“This is our tryout now for the next LA Olympics. Part of building up their experience and gauging who will be ready by then,” Puentevella said.

“International exposure is expensive but still the best trial for the Olympics. Winning medals is a basis for our future athletes,” Puentevella added.