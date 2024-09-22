Why Jericho Rosales believes age difference with Janine Gutierrez matters

Playing husband to Gutierrez in Lavender Fields, the actor invited Gutierrez to a meeting under the pretense of “script reading.”

“I’m sure she has her own version of the story. But why would I ask for a script reading? She’s the only person I haven’t worked with,” he said.

“She was going to be my work wife, my wife in the show. All of the decisions that my character was going to do in the show was because of the relationship that they have. This is not some easy working relationship. We needed to ano, so I said in my head: ‘Oh, coffee! Script reading and coffee!” he added.

In the three hours he had with Gutierrez, Rosales had a ringside view of what she really is as a person and “that’s when I felt something.”

Pinoy singer Sofronio Vasquez impresses ‘The Voice USA’ judges

There’s another Pinoy who is making waves in the US — It’s Showtime’s Tawag ng Tanghalan semi-finalist Sofronio Vasquez who made a lasting impression on the four judges of The Voice USA.

All four The Voices coaches, Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani turned for Vasquez as they heard his version of “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige.

McEntire described Vasquez’s voice as “butter.”

“It is so easy on the ears but your soulfulness touched my heart. You got the whole package,” McEntire told Vasquez.

Calling Vasquez’s rendition as “a Grammy performance,” Stefani said: “It felt like somebody that knows god gave them the gift and they’re just trying it on this stage to show everybody. One thing that I feel like I would help you with, how do you find the music that is your identity through this song on the show that you’re not writing.”

Buble who has had concerts in the country was more than generous of his praise for the Pinoy singer.

“I want to stop and say salamat because the relationship I’ve had with the Philippines for so many years makes me love you even more. Your people are such a beautiful people. I can’t even imagine how proud are you gonna make them,” he said.

Snoop Dog who was first to turn his chair just seconds after Vasquez sang, said: “This country, alternative, croony, this here is soul, your soul, your spirit, your coach, your step two. What to and what not to, how to get bigger and better, the teacher the coach the mentor, and this is what you need to be.”